Air Jordan 4 “Metallic Gold” Releasing Earlier Than Expected

The Air Jordan 4 is set to make a bold statement with its upcoming "Metallic Gold" colorway. It blends classic charm with a touch of modern luxury. With a sail base complemented by metallic gold details throughout, these sneakers promise to exude an air of sophistication. Further, the fusion of sail and metallic gold creates a striking contrast that enhances the aesthetic appeal of the Air Jordan 4. From the sleek metallic gold accents adorning the lacing system to the subtle hints of gold on the Jordan branding found on the tongues and heels, every detail is meticulously crafted to elevate the design to new heights.

As people await the release of the Air Jordan 4 "Metallic Gold," anticipation continues to mount for the opportunity to cop. Whether you're a seasoned collector or simply appreciate the fusion of style and craftsmanship, these sneakers are sure to make a lasting impression. Stay tuned for updates on the release date and availability. Overall, the Air Jordan 4 "Metallic Gold" prepares to leave its mark on the sneaker world with its undeniable charm.

"Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 4

Image via Nike

These sneakers boast a sail rubber sole paired with a corresponding sail midsole. Further, crafted from sail leather, the uppers are adorned with additional sail leather overlays, lending a cohesive look. Notably, metallic gold accents embellish various elements of the sneakers, including the lacing system, which features gold accents securing the laces. The tongues and heels are adorned with sail Jordan branding, adding to the overall aesthetic. It's essential to note that this pair is exclusively for women.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Metallic Gold” will be released on March 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

