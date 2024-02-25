Air Jordan 1 High OG “Medium Olive” Receives First Look

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is releasing in a striking "Medium Olive" colorway. The sneakers feature a rich olive hue that adds a unique twist to the iconic silhouette, making them stand out from the crowd. With its classic high-top design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 High OG continues to be a favorite among sneakerheads and collectors worldwide. The "Medium Olive" colorway offers a versatile and stylish option for sneaker enthusiasts looking to elevate their footwear game. Whether paired with casual streetwear or dressed up for a night out, these sneakers are sure to make a statement.

The combination of the olive upper, black accents, and white midsole creates a visually appealing contrast that adds to the overall allure of the sneakers. As anticipation builds for the release of the Air Jordan 1 High OG in the "Medium Olive" colorway, sneakerheads are eagerly awaiting the chance to get their hands on this highly coveted pair. With its iconic design and eye-catching color scheme, these sneakers are sure to fly off the shelves upon their release. Stay tuned for more updates on the official release date and availability of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Medium Olive" colorway.

"Medium Olive" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature an olive green rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a summit white leather base, with olive overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh is on the sides with a black Wings logo above. Further, black Nike Air branding is located on the tongues.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Medium Olive” will be released on November 16th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $210 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

