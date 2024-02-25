Air Jordan 2 Low “Black/Varsity Red” Gets Release Date

The Air Jordan 2 Low is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Black/Varsity Red" colorway. Featuring a sleek black design, this iteration brings a classic yet bold look to the iconic silhouette. The standout detail lies in the Varsity Red branding on the tongue, adding a vibrant touch to the otherwise monochromatic color scheme. Crafted with premium materials, the sneakers boast a luxurious feel while ensuring durability and comfort. The black leather upper exudes sophistication, enhanced by subtle details like the embossed Jordan Wings logo on the heel.

The low-cut design offers freedom of movement and versatility, making it suitable for both casual wear and on-court performance. With its timeless appeal and striking accents, the Air Jordan 2 Low "Black/Varsity Red" is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Whether you're hitting the streets or stepping onto the court, these sneakers are bound to elevate your style game. Stay tuned for the release date, as sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate adding this classic colorway to their collection.

“Black/Varsity Red” Air Jordan 2 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers are crafted from sleek black leather, complemented by additional black leather overlays for added durability. White accents adorn various sections of the uppers, extending to the tongue for a cohesive look. Adding a subtle pop of color, a plastic heel tab in tan introduces a new shade to the design. Completing the look, the tongue showcases Jordan Branding in a subtle Varsity Red hue. Overall, this pair will make a significant impact in 2024.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 2 Low “Black/Varsity Red” will be released on March 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

