Air Jordan 2 Low “Black/Varsity Red” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 2 Low, born in 1986, showcases sleek style and craftsmanship. Its design, by Bruce Kilgore, stands out with its lizard skin accents, adding a touch of luxury. This iconic sneaker boasts a history tied to Michael Jordan's early NBA years, marking a shift towards high-end aesthetics in basketball shoes. Coming soon is the "Black/Varsity Red" colorway, a bold iteration capturing attention with its timeless contrast. Black dominates the upper, exuding sophistication, while very minimal Varsity Red accents infuse energy into the design.

This color combo pays homage to the classic Chicago Bulls' colors, a nod to Jordan's impactful legacy. The Air Jordan 2 Low's silhouette remains a favorite among enthusiasts, appreciated for its simplicity and refined look. Its premium materials and innovative design elements continue to inspire sneaker culture. The upcoming release of the "Black/Varsity Red" colorway is anticipated to reignite nostalgia for fans and attract newcomers alike. The sneakers will add another chapter to the enduring legacy of the Air Jordan 2 Low. Get ready for this release!

“Black/Varsity Red” Air Jordan 2 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, black leather constructs the entirety of the uppers, with more black leather overlays. White accents line the uppers, including the tongue. Next, a tan plastic heel tab adds a new color to the sneakers. Finally, the tongue features Jordan Branding in toned-down Varsity Red. Overall, this pair features a simple colorway that is mostly black but features some detailing accents that are found in different colors.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 2 Low “Black/Varsity Red” will be released in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

