Air Jordan 2 Low “Black/Varsity Red” Gets Complete Photos

Get ready for a sleek upgrade with the Air Jordan 2 Low, especially in the upcoming "Black/Varsity Red" colorway. These kicks bring a classic vibe with a modern twist. The "Black/Varsity Red" edition features a timeless combination that's both bold and versatile. The black dominates, adding a touch of sophistication to your footwear game, while the varsity red accents make a statement without going overboard. The Air Jordan 2 Low is all about that clean and low-profile look. It's a go-to choice for those who want a blend of style and comfort.

The upcoming colorway elevates the classic silhouette, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Sneakerheads are buzzing about the release of these kicks. If you're into straightforward coolness with a touch of classic flair, keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 2 Low "Black/Varsity Red" – the perfect fusion of timeless style and a pop of color for your feet. Step into the future with these upcoming kicks that balance sophistication and boldness in every step.

“Black/Varsity Red” Air Jordan 2 Low

The shoes have a sole in black rubber and a midsole in pristine white. The uppers consist entirely of black leather, accompanied by additional black leather overlays. White accents grace various parts of the uppers, extending to the tongue. Adding a subtle twist, a plastic heel tab in tan introduces a new shade to the shoes. To round off the design, the tongue boasts Jordan Branding in a subdued Varsity Red. Overall, this pair is going to be big in 2024.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2 Low “Black/Varsity Red” will be released in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

