Nike LeBron 4 “Fruity Pebbles” New Release Date

The Nike LeBron 4 is set to make a colorful return with its upcoming "Fruity Pebbles" colorway. Inspired by the popular cereal, this vibrant iteration brings a playful twist to the classic silhouette. Featuring a mix of bright colors and bold patterns, the "Fruity Pebbles" colorway is sure to catch the eye. With its eye-catching design and unique color scheme, the Nike LeBron 4 "Fruity Pebbles" pays homage to LeBron James' love for the cereal and his youthful spirit. The sneakers are adorned with a colorful array of hues, reminiscent of the iconic breakfast cereal.

Anticipation is high among sneaker enthusiasts for the release of the Nike LeBron 4 "Fruity Pebbles" colorway. Its lively design and nostalgic appeal make it a must-have for collectors and fans alike. Whether on the court or on the streets, these sneakers will make a bold statement. Get ready to add a pop of color to your sneaker collection with the Nike LeBron 4 "Fruity Pebbles" coming soon.

"Fruity Pebbles" Nike LeBron 4

Image via Nike

The "Fruity Pebbles" theme has become a staple in LeBron's sneaker lineup, delighting fans with its vibrant and colorful designs. The Nike LeBron 4 "Fruity Pebbles" stays true to this tradition, starting with a pristine white upper shell. Transitioning down, the sneaker boasts a bold midsole adorned with graphics reminiscent of the iconic cereal. This playful theme extends to the inner lining of the shoe, completing the look. Finally, the outsole features a rainbow of colors, adding to the overall eye-catching aesthetic of the sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 4 “Fruity Pebbles” will be released on March 7th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

