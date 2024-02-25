Air Jordan 4 “Fear” Receives Expected Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 is set to make a comeback in the highly anticipated "Fear" colorway, first released in 2013. This iconic silhouette continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and rich history. The "Fear" colorway features a striking combination of black, white, and cool grey tones, creating a bold and menacing look that pays homage to Michael Jordan's competitive spirit on the court. With its premium materials and attention to detail, the Air Jordan 4 "Fear" offers both style and performance. The sleek leather upper is complemented by subtle touches of grey and white.

Anticipation is high among sneakerheads as they eagerly await the return of this coveted colorway, eager to add a piece of sneaker history to their collection. As the release date approaches, fans can expect high demand and limited availability for the Air Jordan 4 "Fear." Whether you're a seasoned collector or a casual sneaker enthusiast, this iconic silhouette is sure to make a statement both on and off the court. Stay tuned for more updates on the release of the Air Jordan 4 "Fear," and don't miss your chance to secure a pair of these legendary kicks.

"Fear" Air Jordan 4

The sneakers boast a white rubber sole with a midsole blending light grey and black hues, while a vibrant red Air bubble adds a pop of color. Constructed with black and grey suede, the uppers feature a gradient design transitioning from light to dark. Light accents, such as lace locks and the sock liner, further enhance the overall aesthetic. Additionally, a black Jumpman graces the tongue, while a white Jumpman adorns the heels.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Fear” will be released on November 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

