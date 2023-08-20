Air Jordan 4 “Frozen Moments” Exclusive Video

The Air Jordan 4 is a popular sneaker from Nike’s Air Jordan line. It came out in 1989. The shoe is known for its unique design, with visible Air cushioning in the sole. It features a plastic wing eyelet and a mesh material on the upper. The Air Jordan 4 has a sturdy build and good support. It’s liked by both basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe’s classic style and comfort make it a sought-after choice. Now the sneaker is releasing in a “Frozen Moments” colorway.

The Air Jordan 4 is often released in different color combinations, catering to various preferences. It has a recognizable Jumpman logo on the tongue and the heel. This adds to its distinctive look. Over time, the Air Jordan 4 has maintained its popularity. It’s a classic in sneaker culture, favored for its practicality and iconic appearance. Whether you’re a sports fan or just want a stylish shoe, the Air Jordan 4 offers a blend of comfort, history, and style that continues to resonate.

“Frozen Moments” Air Jordan 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz)

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram for providing the video and information. Firstly, you can see that the shoe has a mixture of leather and suede here. However, different shades of grey cover the vast majority of the shoe. The sides, where the laces are secured, boast the flashiest aspect of the sneaker. These elements possess a pleasing silver glow that fans will undoubtedly appreciate. Overall, this is a very pleasant colorway, and it is one that is perfect for the Winter season.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Frozen Moments” is going to drop on August 26th. Also, we can expect this pair to have a retail price of $200 when it drops. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

