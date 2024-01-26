Nike KD 4 “Year Of The Dragon 2.0” Officially Unveiled

The Nike KD 4, Kevin Durant's signature basketball shoe, has established itself as a powerhouse on the court, seamlessly blending performance and style. The anticipation is high for the upcoming "Year of the Dragon 2.0" colorway, which promises to be a striking addition to the KD 4 lineup. Crafted with Durant's playing prowess in mind, the Nike KD 4 delivers exceptional support and responsiveness. The "Year of the Dragon 2.0" edition pays homage to Chinese symbolism, incorporating intricate details and vibrant colors that capture the spirit of the dragon.

As a symbol of Kevin Durant's influence in the basketball world, the Nike KD 4 continues to evolve with each signature release. The upcoming colorway not only showcases the shoe's performance capabilities but also adds a cultural and artistic dimension with its dragon-inspired design. With its sleek silhouette and advanced technology, the Nike KD 4 remains a favorite among basketball enthusiasts. The "Year of the Dragon 2.0" release is expected to make a bold statement, merging Durant's on-court excellence with a visually captivating and culturally rich aesthetic.

“Year Of The Dragon 2.0” Nike KD 4

Image via Nike

A court-ready performance is delivered by the sneakers, equipped with a gum rubber sole and a sail Phylon midsole. Also, the upper, in Khaki and Sesame, gains strength from TPU reinforcement on ripstop material, ensuring durability. Notably, red Nike Swoosh graces the straps, while brown details extend to the laces and sock liner. Finally, completing the design, the heels feature intertwined Kevin Durant and Nike logos, subtly incorporating a dragon.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Nike KD 4 “Year Of The Dragon 2.0” is going to drop on February 3rd. Also, the retail price will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

