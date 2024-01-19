Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere “Phantom” Paris Fashion Week Photo

Elevate your sneaker game with the upcoming collaboration between Air Jordan 4 and A Ma Maniere. This photo has unveiled a fresh "Phantom" colorway. This exclusive release is set to make waves. It brings together the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette with A Ma Maniere's unique style. The "Phantom" colorway introduces a blend of sophistication and streetwear flair. It showcases a color palette that is bound to turn heads. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release. It promises a fusion of Jordan's brand heritage and A Ma Maniere's distinct design perspective.

James Whitner, the owner of A Ma Maniere, recently made a bold statement at Paris Fashion Week by sporting the collaborative pair. His choice to don the Air Jordan 4 "Phantom" during this high-profile event only adds to the anticipation surrounding this special release. The collaboration not only reflects the synergy between two influential names in the sneaker and fashion world but also establishes the Air Jordan 4 "Phantom" as a must-have for those seeking a unique and stylish addition to their collection. Stay tuned for the release date to secure your pair and step into the intersection of iconic design and cutting-edge fashion.

Read More: Nike Kobe 8 “Oregon Ducks” PE Official Look

“Phantom” A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4

It looks like we will still have to wait for complete, detailed photos of this sneaker. That being said, we have a great look at this pair here. You can see the “Phantom” colorway features light colors with seemingly dark purple accents around the sneaker. Also, Jordan Branding will certainly be found on both the tongues and heels. Also, you can expect A Ma Maniere branding to be found around the sneaker, as this pair is a collaboration.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere “Phantom” will be released in the Fall of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” Gets New Images

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.