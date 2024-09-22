Air Jordan 4 GS “Pure Platinum” Receives Retailer Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 4 GS “Pure Platinum” will be released on November 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The metallic gold details, placed as the branding, provide an elegant contrast that gives the sneaker a premium feel. This GS (Grade School) release offers the same quality and design as the adult version, making it a great option for younger sneakerheads. The Air Jordan 4’s reputation for comfort and durability continues in this edition, ensuring it performs well on and off the court. The "Pure Platinum" colorway is a fresh take on the classic Air Jordan 4 , combining bold colors with refined details. Fans should keep an eye out for this release, as it’s set to make waves in the sneaker world.

