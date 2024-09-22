Air Jordan 4 GS “Pure Platinum” Receives Retailer Photos

The Air Jordan 4 GS is releasing soon in the sleek "Pure Platinum" colorway. This edition features a black and sail base, giving it a clean yet bold look. Metallic gold detailing adds a touch of luxury, elevating the overall design. The combination of these colors creates a standout aesthetic that appeals to both young sneaker fans and collectors. The Air Jordan 4 is known for its iconic silhouette and timeless style. In the "Pure Platinum" colorway, the black base offers depth, while the sail accents soften the look, making it versatile for everyday wear.
The metallic gold details, placed as the branding, provide an elegant contrast that gives the sneaker a premium feel. This GS (Grade School) release offers the same quality and design as the adult version, making it a great option for younger sneakerheads. The Air Jordan 4’s reputation for comfort and durability continues in this edition, ensuring it performs well on and off the court. The "Pure Platinum" colorway is a fresh take on the classic Air Jordan 4, combining bold colors with refined details. Fans should keep an eye out for this release, as it’s set to make waves in the sneaker world.
"Pure Platinum" Air Jordan 4 GS
The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole, with a sail midsole. Crafted from premium black and sail leather, the uppers showcase a great layered pattern. Black netting and black supports add more details, along with sail laces. Further, gold details include the gold branding on the tongues and heels of these GS sneakers.
More Photos
Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 4 GS "Pure Platinum" will be released on November 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released.
