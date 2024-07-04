Nike Zoom Vomero 5 WMNS “Pure Platinum” Officially Unveiled

New colorways just keep coming.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 WMNS is gearing up for an elegant release in the "Pure Platinum" colorway. This women's exclusive sneaker features a pure platinum upper, delivering a sleek and modern look. The sail midsole complements the platinum tones, adding a touch of sophistication. Designed for both performance and style, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 WMNS stands out with its advanced features. The pure platinum upper is constructed from breathable mesh, ensuring optimal airflow and comfort during wear. Durable synthetic overlays enhance the structure and support of the shoe. The sail midsole incorporates Nike's signature Zoom Air cushioning.

The cushioned midsole also adds a layer of comfort that lasts all day. The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 WMNS "Pure Platinum" is not just about looks; it's built for serious performance. The outsole features a durable rubber with a waffle pattern for superior traction on various surfaces. This makes the sneaker versatile for different environments and activities. With its blend of high-performance features and stylish design, the "Pure Platinum" colorway of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 WMNS will be a standout. Keep an eye out for its release, as it promises to bring a fresh, sophisticated option to the Nike lineup.

"Pure Platinum" Nike Zoom Vomero 5 WMNS

Image via Nike

The uppers are a pure platinum mesh material, with more matching leather overlays. The midsole showcases a sail color, providing a sleek look. Further, with a durable rubber outsole in black, these shoes offer excellent traction on various surfaces. The sneaker combines simplicity and functionality, making it a stylish choice for both casual runners and sneaker enthusiasts.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 WMNS "Pure Platinum" will be released at some point during the fall of 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released.

Image via Nike