Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Diana Taurasi” Release Date Revealed

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is set to release in a special "Diana Taurasi" colorway, paying tribute to the WNBA legend. This exclusive edition celebrates Taurasi’s incredible career and her role with the Phoenix Mercury. The sneaker features a bold black nubuck and mesh base, giving it a sleek and strong appearance. Vibrant purple and orange accents highlight the shoe, reflecting the iconic colors of the Phoenix Mercury. These striking details add energy to the design, making it stand out both on and off the court.
The sneaker’s craftsmanship shines through with embroidered patterns and metallic purple eyelets, adding depth and polish to the overall look. LeBron James’ signature on the tongue emphasizes the significance of the collaboration, connecting two of basketball’s most legendary players. The "Diana Taurasi" colorway of the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is not just a tribute to Taurasi’s legacy but also a stylish, high-performance sneaker. This release is sure to appeal to fans of both Taurasi and LeBron, as well as sneakerheads who appreciate unique designs.
"Diana Taurasi" Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD
The shoes feature a black yellow rubber sole coupled with a matching midsole. Constructed from black ma\terial, the uppers feature even more black overlays and orange details. Enhancing the design, an orange Nike Swoosh embellishes the sides, accompanied by a smaller white Swoosh for subtle detailing. Adding a touch of sophistication, the tongues feature purple branding.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD "Diana Taurasi" will be released later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
