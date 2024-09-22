Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Diana Taurasi” Release Date Revealed

A testament to a WNBA legend.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD "Diana Taurasi" will be released later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneaker’s craftsmanship shines through with embroidered patterns and metallic purple eyelets, adding depth and polish to the overall look. LeBron James’ signature on the tongue emphasizes the significance of the collaboration, connecting two of basketball’s most legendary players. The "Diana Taurasi" colorway of the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is not just a tribute to Taurasi’s legacy but also a stylish, high-performance sneaker. This release is sure to appeal to fans of both Taurasi and LeBron, as well as sneakerheads who appreciate unique designs.

