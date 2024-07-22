Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Equity” Officially Unveiled

These are more than just sneakers.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is making a bold statement with its upcoming "Equity" colorway. This intriguing release features a unique design: the right shoe is entirely white, while the left is entirely black. Both shoes prominently display gold branding, adding a touch of elegance. The word "EQUITY" is emblazoned on the back, highlighting the theme and making a powerful statement. This design choice not only captures attention but also symbolizes balance and equality. The contrasting colors and sleek silhouette make the NXXT Gen AMPD stand out. It’s not just about aesthetics; the sneaker delivers performance and style, true to LeBron’s legacy.

The gold accents provide a luxurious feel, elevating the overall look. Sneaker enthusiasts are buzzing about this release, eager to add such a unique pair to their collection. The "Equity" colorway offers versatility, perfect for both casual wear and making a statement on the court. This drop is set to make waves, showcasing Nike's commitment to innovation and meaningful design. The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD "Equity" is more than a sneaker—it's a reflection of important values and style. Keep an eye out for this must-have release.

"Equity" Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD

Image via Nike

As we mentioned, the right and left sneakers feature radically different looks. That being said, both sneakers feature identical builds and details. Further, gold details like the Nike Swoosh on the sides and the lace supports add a royal touch to the shoes. Finally, the heels feature "EQUITY" in gold stitching on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Equity” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike