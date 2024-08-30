Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Mineral Blue/Light Wild Mango” Gets Official Images

Another vibrant offering from LeBron.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD will turn heads with its upcoming "Mineral Blue/Light Wild Mango" colorway. Also, this release features a vibrant combination of blue and pink, giving the sneaker a bold and dynamic look. The Mineral Blue serves as the base color, creating a rich, eye-catching backdrop. Light Wild Mango accents add a playful touch of pink, bringing energy and contrast to the design. The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is designed for performance, with features that cater to athletes who demand both style and functionality. The shoe’s upper is crafted for breathability and support, ensuring comfort during intense play.

The cushioning system provides responsive feedback, allowing for quick movements on the court. This colorway isn’t just about looks; it’s about making a statement. The combination of blue and pink creates a fresh, modern aesthetic that stands out in any setting. Whether you’re on the court or off, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD "Mineral Blue/Light Wild Mango" is sure to catch your attention. With its striking color palette and performance-driven design, this release is perfect for those looking to add a vibrant, stylish option to their sneaker rotation. Keep an eye out for this exciting drop.

"Mineral Blue/Light Wild Mango" Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD

The shoes feature a mismatched colorway with the right and left featuring inverse looks. That being said, the shoes feature an icy rubber sole, one in blue and one in mango. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of leather and other materials, with one in mango and the other in blue. Finally, the pair features two Swooshes.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD "South Beach" will be released later this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released.

