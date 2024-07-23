Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD x Titan 22 Gets Official Images

Stay tuned for more details on this release.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with Titan 22. Known as the first and only basketball specialty concept store in the Philippines, Titan 22 brings a unique touch to this release. The shoes feature a vibrant mix of pale yellow, orange, and blue, complemented by a mostly grey suede upper. This collaboration highlights the fusion of performance and style. The colorway reflects Titan 22's flair and the dynamic energy of LeBron's game. The design combines bold hues with sleek suede, making a statement on and off the court. Crafted for performance, the LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD offers exceptional comfort and support.

Its innovative design ensures players can excel in every game. The unique color palette adds a fresh twist, capturing attention from sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. This partnership with Titan 22 showcases Nike's commitment to global collaborations and celebrates basketball culture in the Philippines. The shoe's aesthetic and performance features make it a must-have for collectors and fans alike. As anticipation builds, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD x Titan 22 release promises to be a standout event. This collaboration blends creativity, culture, and cutting-edge design.

Titan 22 x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD

The shoes feature a pale yellow rubber sole coupled with a matching midsole. Constructed from grey mesh, the uppers feature even more grey overlays and details. Enhancing the design, a blue Nike Swoosh embellishes the sides, accompanied by a smaller orange Swoosh for subtle detailing. Adding a touch of sophistication, the tongues feature orange Titan 22 and LeBron James branding.



Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD x Titan 22 will be released later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released.

