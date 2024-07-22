Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Metallic Navy” Receives Complete Photos

Fans are excited that a wider release is coming this fall.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Metallic Navy” is going to drop sometime this fall Also, the retail price will be $160 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The sneakers feature a dark navy rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. White leather forms the base of the uppers, with additional white leather overlays. White laces and a white tongue complete the sleek design. A metallic navy Swoosh adorns the sides, while metallic navy Nike branding graces the tongue. The heels showcase a white Wings logo. Overall, this sneaker is set to be a big hit when it drops.

Its low-cut design offers versatility, perfect for everyday wear while honoring basketball history. Crafted with premium materials and detailed craftsmanship, this iteration promises comfort and durability, ensuring both style and substance. The "Metallic Navy" colorway introduces a captivating aesthetic, merging nostalgia with contemporary tastes . This rendition pays homage to the original while embracing innovation in color choices. Whether on the court or on the streets, the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 in its "Metallic Navy" attire stands as a symbol of timeless style and cultural significance.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.