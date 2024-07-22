Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Metallic Navy” Receives Complete Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 channels a classic vibe, a nod to the '80s era. Its design mirrors the original silhouette that revolutionized the sneaker scene. This low-top version keeps iconic features—a sleek profile, the winged Air Jordan logo, and the famous Swoosh. The upcoming "Metallic Navy" colorway adds a fresh twist, blending a deep navy hue with metallic accents that pop, giving a modern flair to the retro style. The '85 edition celebrates the heritage of the Air Jordan line, making it a must-have for enthusiasts and collectors alike.
Its low-cut design offers versatility, perfect for everyday wear while honoring basketball history. Crafted with premium materials and detailed craftsmanship, this iteration promises comfort and durability, ensuring both style and substance. The "Metallic Navy" colorway introduces a captivating aesthetic, merging nostalgia with contemporary tastes. This rendition pays homage to the original while embracing innovation in color choices. Whether on the court or on the streets, the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 in its "Metallic Navy" attire stands as a symbol of timeless style and cultural significance.
“Metallic Navy” Air Jordan 1 Low ’85
The sneakers feature a dark navy rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. White leather forms the base of the uppers, with additional white leather overlays. White laces and a white tongue complete the sleek design. A metallic navy Swoosh adorns the sides, while metallic navy Nike branding graces the tongue. The heels showcase a white Wings logo. Overall, this sneaker is set to be a big hit when it drops.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Metallic Navy” is going to drop sometime this fall Also, the retail price will be $160 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
[Via]