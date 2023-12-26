Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Metallic Navy” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 brings back a classic vibe, a throwback to the '80s. Its design echoes the original silhouette that took the sneaker world by storm. This low-top version retains the iconic elements—a sleek profile, the winged Air Jordan logo, and the renowned Swoosh. Its upcoming "Metallic Navy" colorway adds a fresh twist, blending a timeless navy hue with metallic accents that pop, injecting a modern flair into the retro style. The '85 edition honors the heritage of the Air Jordan line, making it a must-have for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Its low-cut design offers versatility, perfect for everyday wear with a nod to basketball history. Crafted with premium materials and detailed craftsmanship, this iteration promises comfort and durability, ensuring both style and substance. The "Metallic Navy" colorway introduces a captivating aesthetic, merging nostalgia with contemporary tastes. This rendition pays homage to the original while embracing innovation in color choices. Whether on the court or on the streets, the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 in its "Metallic Navy" attire stands as a symbol of timeless style and cultural significance.

“Metallic Navy” Air Jordan 1 Low ’85

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark navy rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more white leather overlays. Also, white laces and a white tongue complete the design. Next, a metallic navy Swoosh is present on the sides. Finally, metallic navy Nike branding is located on the tongue and a white Wings logo is on the heels. Overall, this sneaker is going to be a big hit when it drops.

