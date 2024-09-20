Air Jordan 1 Low 85 “Metallic Black” Release Date Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Low 85 is set to impress with its upcoming "Metallic Black" colorway, featuring a sleek mix of white, black, and grey tones, with a metallic black Swoosh as the highlight. This fresh spin on the classic silhouette combines traditional colors with a modern edge. Made from premium materials and crafted with attention to detail, the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 delivers both style and durability. Its timeless design ensures it’s a versatile choice for any sneaker enthusiast. Whether for casual wear or to elevate your wardrobe, these sneakers are sure to catch your attention.
The clean colorway, enhanced by metallic touches, brings a refined look to any outfit. With excitement growing, sneaker fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 "Metallic Black" colorway. Known for its sleek design and top-tier craftsmanship, this edition is poised to become a must-have in collections. Keep reading for the official release date, and make sure to secure a pair of these coveted sneakers before they’re gone.
"Metallic Black" Air Jordan 1 Low 85
The sneakers come with a light grey rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. Additionally, the uppers are made of white leather with matching white overlays. They also feature a black leather Swoosh on the sides along with black heel tabs. Black and white logos are visible on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this is a sleek and straightforward colorway for a highly popular shoe.
Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 “Metallic Black” will be released October 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
