Air Jordan 1 Low 85 “Metallic Black” Release Date Unveiled

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 "Metallic Black" will be released October 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released.

The sneakers come with a light grey rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. Additionally, the uppers are made of white leather with matching white overlays. They also feature a black leather Swoosh on the sides along with black heel tabs. Black and white logos are visible on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this is a sleek and straightforward colorway for a highly popular shoe.

The clean colorway, enhanced by metallic touches, brings a refined look to any outfit. With excitement growing, sneaker fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 "Metallic Black" colorway. Known for its sleek design and top-tier craftsmanship, this edition is poised to become a must-have in collections . Keep reading for the official release date, and make sure to secure a pair of these coveted sneakers before they’re gone.

