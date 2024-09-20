Nike Cortez Leather SE “Metallic Cool Grey” Officially Revealed

This might be the next sneaker after the Samba.

The Nike Cortez Leather SE is set to release in a fresh "Metallic Cool Grey" colorway. This upcoming edition features a sleek metallic cool grey leather upper, giving the classic Cortez a modern and stylish update. The shiny finish adds a bold touch to the timeless silhouette, making it perfect for both casual wear and collectors. Black branding on the sides, including the signature Nike Swoosh, creates a striking contrast against the grey leather. The black details continue on the heel tab and tongue, tying the design together with a clean, minimalist look.

The Nike Cortez’s lightweight build and comfortable sole remain intact, ensuring it’s just as functional as it is fashionable. The "Metallic Cool Grey" colorway brings a fresh feel to the iconic Nike Cortez, which has been a staple in the sneaker world for decades. Its combination of sleek metallic tones and sharp black accents gives the shoe a versatile edge, perfect for elevating everyday outfits. With its blend of retro design and contemporary styling, the Nike Cortez Leather SE "Metallic Cool Grey" is sure to be a popular release. Fans of the Cortez will appreciate this modern twist on a classic model when it drops soon.

"Metallic Cool Grey" Nike Cortez Leather SE

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved rubber sole with a black midsole. Also, the uppers are constructed completely of metallic cool grey leather. Further, the Nike Swoosh is featured in black leather. Finally, the laces feature a metallic cool grey leather flap, with another black Swoosh on it.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez Leather SE “Metallic Cool Grey” is releasing this September. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike