Nike Cortez Leather SE “Metallic Cool Grey” Officially Revealed

BYBen Atkinson23 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
This might be the next sneaker after the Samba.

The Nike Cortez Leather SE is set to release in a fresh "Metallic Cool Grey" colorway. This upcoming edition features a sleek metallic cool grey leather upper, giving the classic Cortez a modern and stylish update. The shiny finish adds a bold touch to the timeless silhouette, making it perfect for both casual wear and collectors. Black branding on the sides, including the signature Nike Swoosh, creates a striking contrast against the grey leather. The black details continue on the heel tab and tongue, tying the design together with a clean, minimalist look.

The Nike Cortez’s lightweight build and comfortable sole remain intact, ensuring it’s just as functional as it is fashionable. The "Metallic Cool Grey" colorway brings a fresh feel to the iconic Nike Cortez, which has been a staple in the sneaker world for decades. Its combination of sleek metallic tones and sharp black accents gives the shoe a versatile edge, perfect for elevating everyday outfits. With its blend of retro design and contemporary styling, the Nike Cortez Leather SE "Metallic Cool Grey" is sure to be a popular release. Fans of the Cortez will appreciate this modern twist on a classic model when it drops soon.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 “Light Iron Ore” Gets Official Images

"Metallic Cool Grey" Nike Cortez Leather SE

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved rubber sole with a black midsole. Also, the uppers are constructed completely of metallic cool grey leather. Further, the Nike Swoosh is featured in black leather. Finally, the laces feature a metallic cool grey leather flap, with another black Swoosh on it.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez Leather SE “Metallic Cool Grey” is releasing this September. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Surfaces Online: First Look

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...