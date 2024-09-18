Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Surfaces Online: First Look

The Air Jordan 4 is preparing for a new release with the upcoming "Cave Stone" colorway. This edition features a rugged combination of cave stone, which is a rich grey, and sleek black accents. The earthy tones give the iconic Air Jordan 4 a fresh, grounded look. The grey upper, made of premium materials, pairs well with black detailing throughout the shoe, including the midsole and eyelets. The mix of grey and black creates a striking contrast, adding depth to the design. The Air Jordan 4's signature mesh panels and visible Air unit in the heel are also present, ensuring both style and performance.
Known for its timeless silhouette, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a favorite among sneakerheads. The "Cave Stone" colorway adds a modern, earthy twist to this classic model. Its versatile color palette makes it suitable for everyday wear while still standing out. This new release is expected to attract both collectors and casual fans of the Air Jordan line. The combination of cave stone grey and black offers a fresh take on the beloved Air Jordan 4. When it drops, the "Cave Stone" colorway is sure to become a go-to option for fans of the brand.
"Cave Stone" Air Jordan 4
The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and matching midsole with an air bubble below the heels. Further, the uppers are comprised of a cave stone colorway, combining both leather and suede with matching overlays. Black netting and lace supports continue the theme throughout the shoes. Jordan branding is on the tongues and heels, of course.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” will be released sometime next fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
