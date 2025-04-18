New Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Photos Just Landed

BY Ben Atkinson 63 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news
Image via @knowing_kicks
The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” surfaces in new on-foot photos ahead of its upcoming September 2025 release.

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” brings a clean, understated look to the iconic silhouette. Dressed in soft grey tones, this pair highlights premium suede with black and white detailing throughout. On-foot photos and up-close shots have surfaced, giving fans a full preview of what’s coming.

Set to drop in September 2025, the “Cave Stone” colorway is the latest in a long line of Jordan 4 releases. First introduced in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 quickly became a favorite for both its design and performance.

The model debuted during Michael Jordan’s fifth NBA season and was the first in the line to feature over-molded mesh panels and visible Air cushioning. It remains one of the most popular retro models today, with frequent drops and collaborations driving demand.

The Jordan 4 continues to evolve, embracing modern materials while honoring its roots. This upcoming release leans into a neutral palette, offering a versatile option for everyday wear. As always, the sneaker features classic details like the signature wings, mesh netting, and Nike Air branding on the heel. The photos provided showcase the sneaker’s craftsmanship.

Read More: Official Images: Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined”

Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” features premium grey suede across the upper, matched with black netting and accents on the wings and midsole. The inner lining and heel tab arrive in black, while sail and white tones balance the midsole for contrast.

From the soft suede overlays to the contrast of the black midsole and eyelets, every detail pops. The on-foot shots reveal how the tones shift in natural light, giving the pair a sleek, almost tonal look. It’s the kind of drop that blends subtlety with serious style.

A visible Air unit offers comfort and performance. The overall color palette is neutral, making this a solid choice for both collectors and everyday wearers.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” will be released on September 6th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

Read More: The Jordan Tatum 3 “Light Denim” Is Summer Ready

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers Air Jordan 4 To Debut Earthy "Cave Stone" Look In 2025 4.6K
Screenshot 2024-12-14 at 2.59.54 PM Sneakers Rumored Release Date For The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” 1.9K
air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news Sneakers First On-Foot Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” 1027
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen Sneakers Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Surfaces Online: First Look 1030