New Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Photos Just Landed

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” brings a clean, understated look to the iconic silhouette. Dressed in soft grey tones, this pair highlights premium suede with black and white detailing throughout. On-foot photos and up-close shots have surfaced, giving fans a full preview of what’s coming.

Set to drop in September 2025, the “Cave Stone” colorway is the latest in a long line of Jordan 4 releases. First introduced in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 quickly became a favorite for both its design and performance.

The model debuted during Michael Jordan’s fifth NBA season and was the first in the line to feature over-molded mesh panels and visible Air cushioning. It remains one of the most popular retro models today, with frequent drops and collaborations driving demand.

The Jordan 4 continues to evolve, embracing modern materials while honoring its roots. This upcoming release leans into a neutral palette, offering a versatile option for everyday wear. As always, the sneaker features classic details like the signature wings, mesh netting, and Nike Air branding on the heel. The photos provided showcase the sneaker’s craftsmanship.

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” features premium grey suede across the upper, matched with black netting and accents on the wings and midsole. The inner lining and heel tab arrive in black, while sail and white tones balance the midsole for contrast.

From the soft suede overlays to the contrast of the black midsole and eyelets, every detail pops. The on-foot shots reveal how the tones shift in natural light, giving the pair a sleek, almost tonal look. It’s the kind of drop that blends subtlety with serious style.

A visible Air unit offers comfort and performance. The overall color palette is neutral, making this a solid choice for both collectors and everyday wearers.