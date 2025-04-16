First On-Foot Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone”

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” colorway is set to make its official debut this September. This upcoming release brings a tonal and rugged vibe to one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic silhouettes. A mix of earthy neutrals and classic construction gives this pair a grounded look that’s built for fall. New on-foot images give a clear look at how the colorway hits in motion. Originally released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 helped push the boundaries of what a performance basketball shoe could look like. It introduced visible Air cushioning, mesh side panels, and a distinctive wing design that added both support and style.

Over the years, the Jordan 4 has remained a go-to for collectors and casual wearers alike. Its blend of tech and design continues to inspire fresh colorways that fit the current moment. The “Cave Stone” colorway feels at home in that lineage. The materials appear premium and weather-resistant, while the subdued tones make them easy to wear with just about anything. In the new photos provided, the sneaker’s dark midsole, mesh overlays, and layered textures pop against the suede base. Expect this pair to gain momentum heading into the fall season.

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” features a muted taupe upper with black mesh panels and matte support wings. Soft suede wraps the upper, while a dark midsole adds contrast. Also, white cushioning and visible Air keep things classic. Subtle Jumpman logos appear on the tongue and heel. The outsole comes in grey and black, rounding out the neutral-heavy color palette.