Air Jordan 4 To Debut Earthy "Cave Stone" Look In 2025

A new colorway surfaces of an old favorite.

The Air Jordan 4 is gearing up for its highly anticipated release in the new "Cave Stone" colorway, with an expected release date now set for September 2025. This edition features a rugged mix of cave stone grey and sleek black accents, offering a fresh and grounded aesthetic. The premium grey upper pairs seamlessly with black detailing on the midsole, eyelets, and other key elements. The contrast between the earthy tones and dark accents creates a dynamic and modern look. Staying true to its roots, the Air Jordan 4 includes signature mesh panels and a visible Air unit in the heel, blending style and performance.

Celebrated for its timeless silhouette, the Air Jordan 4 continues to evolve with this modern "Cave Stone" update. The neutral tones make it versatile enough for everyday wear, while the bold design ensures it stands out in any collection. This release is likely to appeal to both dedicated collectors and casual fans of the Air Jordan line. The earthy color scheme provides a fresh perspective on the classic model, adding to its enduring legacy. When it arrives, the "Cave Stone" Air Jordan 4 is poised to become a must-have for fans of the brand.

"Cave Stone" Air Jordan 4

The sneakers include a black rubber outsole paired with a coordinating midsole featuring an air unit beneath the heels. Additionally, the uppers are dressed in a cave stone hue, blending both leather and suede with matching panels. Also, black mesh and lace holders carry the theme across the design. Further, Jordan logos are present on the tongues and heels.