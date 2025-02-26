First Look At The New Jordan Trunner O/S “Cave Stone”

Image via @kicksdong
The Jordan Trunner O/S “Cave Stone” blends retro running aesthetics with modern performance, featuring a rugged suede and mesh upper.

Jordan Brand is stepping into the lifestyle runner game once again. The Jordan Trunner O/S is the brand’s latest silhouette, merging retro aesthetics with modern functionality. Designed for versatility, the sneaker sits between performance and casual wear. While Jordan Brand is best known for its basketball heritage, models like the Trunner have carved out a space in the running world. The Trunner series first gained traction in the early 2000s as a hybrid training shoe. Over the years, the line has evolved, blending innovative materials with Jordan’s signature style. This latest iteration, the Jordan Trunner O/S “Cave Stone,” keeps that spirit alive. Featuring a rugged build and sleek shape, the shoe delivers both durability and comfort.

With chunky midsoles and breathable uppers, the Trunner remains a go-to for off-court wear. Early images of the “Cave Stone” colorway showcase a muted, earthy tone. The upper consists of suede and mesh, ensuring a balance of structure and ventilation. A molded plastic cage adds stability, while the oversized midsole delivers a distinct, retro-futuristic vibe. The Jordan branding is subtle yet effective, reinforcing its place within the Jumpman lineup. The photos provided offer a detailed look at the sneaker’s construction. The textured overlays, tonal laces, and layered sole emphasize its bold yet functional design. Whether for training or lifestyle use, the Jordan Trunner O/S “Cave Stone” is a standout addition to Jordan Brand’s growing catalog.

Jordan Trunner O/S “Cave Stone”

The Jordan Trunner O/S “Cave Stone” combines rugged materials with a sleek, athletic design. A mix of suede and breathable mesh covers the upper, while a molded plastic cage provides structure. The midsole is chunky and sculpted, adding a retro-futuristic touch. A tonal grey color scheme keeps the look understated yet stylish. Finished with Jordan branding and a durable rubber outsole, this sneaker is built for both comfort and performance.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Trunner O/S “Cave Stone” will be released at some point during the fall of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $110 when they are released.

