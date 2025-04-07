First In-Hand Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone”

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” is the latest addition to the growing lineup of neutral-toned Jordans. With its moody, mineral-inspired palette, this pair leans into street-ready sophistication while sticking close to the silhouette’s athletic roots. Originally released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 has always balanced innovation and attitude. Tinker Hatfield’s design was the first in the Jordan line to feature visible Air cushioning in both the heel and forefoot. It was also the first to use mesh paneling and plastic wings, which gave it a rugged yet lightweight edge.

Over the years, the AJ4 has remained a favorite for both hoopers and collectors. The model has been used in high-profile collaborations and continues to evolve with every new drop. The “Cave Stone” colorway brings a cooler vibe to the rotation. Though details are still limited, early images highlight its sleek, understated approach. The tonal grey upper creates a uniform base, while black and off-white accents add depth. It’s a clean and versatile take that stays true to the silhouette’s identity. Check out the photos above for a closer look at what to expect.

This Air Jordan 4 features a soft grey suede upper that covers the entire shoe, giving it a smooth, uniform look. Matching suede overlays and tonal laces keep the design grounded in minimalism. Black hits land on the mesh netting, support wings, and heel tab, adding just enough contrast to break up the muted tones. The white midsole brings a touch of brightness, while the grey outsole keeps things cohesive. Subtle branding appears on the tongue and heel, maintaining the sleek feel.