Up Close With The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone”

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” brings a clean, rugged look to the classic silhouette. New in-hand images show the retro drenched in muted earth tones, balancing a premium feel with wearability.

Smooth grey suede covers the upper, paired with black hits on the wings, mesh panels, and tongue tags. A sail midsole and traditional Nike Air branding on the heel round out the color scheme.

Originally introduced in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 stands as one of Tinker Hatfield’s most iconic designs. With its visible Air cushioning and mesh panels, it shifted the way basketball shoes looked and performed. Jordan wore the AJ4 during his 1989 season, helping to solidify his legacy with legendary playoff moments.

The “Cave Stone” colorway stays true to the Jordan 4’s roots, offering a balance of sport and street. Judging by the in-hand photos, the materials and craftsmanship look solid, giving the release an elevated feel.

This colorway should have wide appeal, from old-school collectors to newer sneaker fans looking for a versatile option.

From the in-hand images, the silhouette maintains the Jordan 4’s signature shape and stance. Further, a padded black lining finishes the inside, offering comfort without sacrificing the classic Jordan style. Overall, the suede gives the shoe a soft, luxurious feel.