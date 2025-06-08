Up Close With The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone”

Get a first look at the Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” with in-hand images showing off the suede and clean color blocking.

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” brings a clean, rugged look to the classic silhouette. New in-hand images show the retro drenched in muted earth tones, balancing a premium feel with wearability.

Smooth grey suede covers the upper, paired with black hits on the wings, mesh panels, and tongue tags. A sail midsole and traditional Nike Air branding on the heel round out the color scheme.

Originally introduced in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 stands as one of Tinker Hatfield’s most iconic designs. With its visible Air cushioning and mesh panels, it shifted the way basketball shoes looked and performed. Jordan wore the AJ4 during his 1989 season, helping to solidify his legacy with legendary playoff moments.

The “Cave Stone” colorway stays true to the Jordan 4’s roots, offering a balance of sport and street. Judging by the in-hand photos, the materials and craftsmanship look solid, giving the release an elevated feel.

This colorway should have wide appeal, from old-school collectors to newer sneaker fans looking for a versatile option.

Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” features a muted grey suede upper with contrasting black mesh and detailing. Sail accents on the midsole break up the dark tones, while Nike Air branding returns on the heel.

The materials appear premium, with soft suede overlays and sturdy mesh panels. Also, classic elements like the plastic wings and visible Air unit keep the OG vibe intact.

From the in-hand images, the silhouette maintains the Jordan 4’s signature shape and stance. Further, a padded black lining finishes the inside, offering comfort without sacrificing the classic Jordan style. Overall, the suede gives the shoe a soft, luxurious feel.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” will be released on September 6th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released.

