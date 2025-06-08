First Look At The Air Jordan 14 Golf “Hyper Royal”

The Air Jordan 14 Golf “Hyper Royal” gives a fresh spin to the classic silhouette with a course-ready build. Blending the familiar lines of the original Air Jordan 14 with a golf-specific outsole, this new version stays true to Michael Jordan’s winning legacy while adding a competitive edge for golfers.

The “Hyper Royal” colorway delivers bold blue hits across a clean white leather upper, backed by black details that ground the look. First released in 1998, the Air Jordan 14 was inspired by MJ’s Ferrari 550 Maranello.

Its sleek design, streamlined shape, and performance focus made it a standout even beyond basketball. Now, Jordan Brand continues to expand the legacy by adapting the silhouette for the golf world. With the rise of golf’s popularity among younger athletes and celebrities, this transition feels natural.

The on-foot photos highlight key features like the full-grain leather upper, the sleek side panels, and the aggressive cleat outsole built for grip and stability on the course. The "Hyper Royal" accents add just the right amount of flair without going over the top.

Image via Joe Haden

The Air Jordan 14 Golf “Hyper Royal” features a white leather upper with breathable perforations along the side panels. Bright royal blue accents hit the midsole and collar for a bold pop of color.

Black detailing adds depth, especially around the outsole and tongue. The outsole swaps the traditional basketball setup for a golf-ready cleat configuration, offering traction and support. Inside, the shoe keeps things comfortable with padding around the ankle and a cushioned footbed.

The Jumpman branding and Ferrari badge-style details remain, tying back to the original Air Jordan 14’s performance-driven inspiration.