"Hyper Royal" Returns On The Air Jordan 14 Golf

The Air Jordan 14 Golf Hyper Royal brings one of the silhouette’s most striking colorways to the course. First seen on the 2020 basketball release, the Hyper Royal palette pairs a clean white leather base with bold blue accents on the midsole, heel, and the Ferrari-inspired Jumpman badge.

It’s a sharp look that bridges court heritage with golf performance. This golf-ready update keeps the sleek, sportscar-inspired lines that made the original a standout. Underfoot, the tooling is rebuilt for the green.

A specialized traction pattern and seven removable spikes give players stability through their swing. The result is a shoe that’s as functional in competition as it is eye-catching. The Air Jordan 14’s history stretches back to 1998, when Michael Jordan debuted the model during his final season with the Chicago Bulls.

Inspired by his love for high-performance sports cars, it became a fitting capstone to his original line with Nike. The photos show a seamless blend of style and sport. The design nods to Jordan Brand’s basketball roots while proving it can adapt to any arena.

With the "Hyper Royal" colorway back in play, this release delivers a fresh way to channel an icon’s legacy, whether walking the fairway or lining up a birdie putt.

The low-profile build sits on a retooled outsole equipped with seven removable spikes for maximum traction. A specialized tread pattern enhances grip on all course conditions.

Inside, cushioning is tuned for all-day comfort, while the molded heel counter adds support. The combination of heritage aesthetics and modern golf engineering makes this pair stand out, offering style and performance in equal measure for golfers who appreciate sneaker history.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 14 Golf “Hyper Royal” will be released on August 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $235 when they drop.

