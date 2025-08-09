Tyler The Creator Brings Fresh Colorways To Converse Collection

The Tyler The Creator x Converse 1908 Archives Collection is back for a second round. Fresh off his Don’t Tap the Glass album release on July 21st Tyler is keeping the momentum going with new colorways for two silhouettes he revived earlier this summer.

The second wave keeps the Naut-1 and Coach Jogger at the center. Both models were handpicked by Tyler from Converse’s archives for their history and unique style. The Naut-1 debuted in 1971 as a casual lifestyle shoe with preppy boat-shoe vibes.

The Coach Jogger first hit shelves in 1976 as an Olympic track trainer, bringing athletic roots to the collection. This new installment changes up the look without altering the formula. Fresh palettes swap in for the original combos from the June drop.

Prices once again range from $80 to $100, keeping the collection accessible while still feeling like a special release. The photos highlight Tyler’s ability to reframe vintage designs for today’s style landscape.

The Naut-1 and Coach Jogger hold their place as archival staples, but with updated colors, they feel current without losing their identity. This second chapter proves that revisiting the past can be just as exciting the second time around when the details are handled with care.

Tyler, The Creator x Converse 1908

Image via Converse

The Naut-1 retains its boat-shoe-inspired lacing and mix of canvas and suede overlays, now offered in fresh seasonal colorways. A textured rubber midsole keeps the vintage feel alive.

The Coach Jogger stays true to its track heritage with nylon uppers, suede overlays, and a lightweight EVA midsole, updated in new shades that pop without overpowering the design. Rubber outsoles provide dependable traction, and subtle Converse branding ties everything together.