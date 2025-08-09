Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Restock Hits SNKRS Only

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” dropped again on August 7th but only through Nike SNKRS. This release built on the momentum of the “Pine Green” colorway that kicked off the skateboarding-meets-Jordan 4 wave.

The “Navy” edition came with a Summit White leather base and rich navy accents on the eyelets, heel tab, and midsole. It wasn’t just a paint swap either. Nike SB reworked the sole for better grip, added Poron foam for cushioning, and gave the upper more flex to handle the demands of skating.

A gum outsole sealed the look with vintage appeal. SNKRS-exclusive drops aren’t new, but they do make a sneaker’s release feel more like an event. For this one, it meant tighter access, faster sellouts, and more chatter online.

The Air Jordan 4’s legacy plays into that excitement. Originally released in 1989, it became one of Michael Jordan’s most beloved models both on and off the court. Today, collaborations like this keep the silhouette fresh while tapping into new audiences.

The official images show the “Navy” SB 4 from all angles, highlighting its clean lines, premium build, and skate-ready tweaks. It’s a modern crossover with a foot in two worlds, making its SNKRS-exclusive drop even more of a headline.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy”

