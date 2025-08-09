Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Restock Hits SNKRS Only

BY Ben Atkinson 63 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” restocked as a SNKRS exclusive, mixing Jordan heritage with skate-ready performance.

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” dropped again on August 7th but only through Nike SNKRS. This release built on the momentum of the “Pine Green” colorway that kicked off the skateboarding-meets-Jordan 4 wave.

The “Navy” edition came with a Summit White leather base and rich navy accents on the eyelets, heel tab, and midsole. It wasn’t just a paint swap either. Nike SB reworked the sole for better grip, added Poron foam for cushioning, and gave the upper more flex to handle the demands of skating.

A gum outsole sealed the look with vintage appeal. SNKRS-exclusive drops aren’t new, but they do make a sneaker’s release feel more like an event. For this one, it meant tighter access, faster sellouts, and more chatter online.

The Air Jordan 4’s legacy plays into that excitement. Originally released in 1989, it became one of Michael Jordan’s most beloved models both on and off the court. Today, collaborations like this keep the silhouette fresh while tapping into new audiences.

The official images show the “Navy” SB 4 from all angles, highlighting its clean lines, premium build, and skate-ready tweaks. It’s a modern crossover with a foot in two worlds, making its SNKRS-exclusive drop even more of a headline.

Read More: 5 Things To Expect From The Nike LeBron 23’s Debut

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy”

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” pairs a Summit White leather upper with deep navy hits on the eyelets, heel tab, and midsole. The upper is slightly deconstructed for flexibility, while a sockliner improves cushioning.

The outsole features gum rubber for grip and a throwback vibe. Navy details contrast against the clean white base, with subtle grey touches on the wings and outsole.

The heel tab swaps the usual Jumpman for classic Nike Air branding. Engineered for skating but styled for everyday wear, it blends Jordan heritage with skate function.

Read More: "White Cement" Makes A Comeback On The Jordan Luka 4

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news Sneakers Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” Might Be Exclusive 14.9K
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news Sneakers Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Official Store List 9.8K
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news Sneakers Iconic Silhouette Reimagined: Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Release Info​ 5.9K
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-varsity-red-sneaker-news Sneakers On-Foot Look At The Exclusive Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red” 16.0K
Comments 0