"White Cement" Makes A Comeback On The Jordan Luka 4

The Jordan Luka 4 “White Cement” pulls from one of the most iconic Jordan colorways and reimagines it for Luka Doncic's latest signature sneaker. With a clean white and grey base, the shoe instantly nods to the legendary Air Jordan 4 “White Cement.”

Speckled overlays at the heel, midsole, and mudguard complete the homage, while Bright Crimson hits give it a modern punch. Performance-wise, the Luka 4 stays true to Doncic’s versatile game.

It features a Cushlon midsole for comfort, an Air Zoom unit in the forefoot for quick cuts, and Flightwire cables for lockdown. Luka has carved out a lane as one of the NBA’s most dynamic young stars, and Jordan Brand continues to give him a platform that blends court performance with storytelling.

The Luka line stands out for how it weaves Jordan heritage into modern tech, and this latest drop feels like a perfect crossover. You’ve got the legacy of MJ’s footwear with the future of the league in one silhouette.

The official photos show off the sneaker’s sharp construction and thoughtful details. From every angle, it’s clear this pair isn’t just a performance shoe, it’s a tribute with purpose.

Jordan Luka 4 “White Cement”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Luka 4 “White Cement” features a lightweight mesh upper split between black and white, sitting on top of a soft Cushlon midsole. Cement speckling wraps around the sculpted heel counter and mudguard, while bright red hits appear on the tongue logo and heel Jumpman.

The outsole has a translucent rubber finish, giving it a clean, modern touch. Inside, you’ll find Doncic’s personal logos and signature details that connect back to his journey.

A Zoom Air unit in the forefoot delivers responsiveness, making this pair ready for serious gameplay and off-court wear alike.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 4 “White Cement” will release on August 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they are released.

Image via Nike