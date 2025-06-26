Jordan Luka 4 "Navidor" Mixes Flash And Focus

The Jordan Luka 4 “Navidor” adds another bold chapter to Luka Doncic's growing signature line. This new colorway blends deep navy with bright accents, showing off a design that matches Luka’s balance of poise and flair on the court.

It’s part of a larger “Navidor” pack, which also includes a Luka .77, but the Luka 4 takes center stage here with a clean, modern build and eye-catching contrast. This is the fourth model in Luka’s signature series. It's a line that’s quietly evolved into one of the most tech-focused in Jordan’s current roster.

Built for speed, control, and precision, the Luka 4 continues to rely on Formula 23 and Cushlon for underfoot comfort. The upper stays sleek and lightweight, making it an ideal fit for Luka’s stop-and-go play style.

In the photos, you can see how the “Navidor” colorway plays with texture and contrast. The dark upper sets the tone, while the hot pink outsole and branding bring the energy.

Also, a silver tongue and heel add a metallic punch, and the custom heel logo ties it all back to Luka’s personal identity. It’s flashy, but focused.

Jordan Luka 4 “Navidor”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Luka 4 “Navidor” features a navy blue upper with ripstop, mesh, and synthetic overlays for a layered feel. The toe box and quarter panel contrast in bright white mesh, adding breathability and structure.

Metallic silver shines on the tongue and heel, where Luka’s personal logo appears. Hot pink accents pop on the outsole and tongue branding. Underfoot, Cushlon and Formula 23 cushioning deliver smooth responsiveness.

The sculpted midsole wraps up the side for added stability. A bold heel tab with engraved stars finishes the look, giving this performance model a sharp, personalized edge.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Luka 4 “Navidor” will be released on July 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike