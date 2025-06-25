Terror Squad And Nike Bring Heat With Air Force 1 Low

BY Ben Atkinson 18 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
terror-squad-x-nike-air-force-1-low-university-red-sneaker-news
Image via @yankeekicks

The Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Red” is the latest entry in a growing run of releases honoring hip-hop’s golden era. This pair follows in the footsteps of last year’s “Blackout” version. It's once again channeling the Bronx roots of Fat Joe and his crew.

Bright university red overlays pop against clean white leather, giving the shoe a bold, crisp finish that feels right at home in NYC. The iconic TS logo stitched onto the heel locks in that early 2000s mixtape-era vibe.

This colorway arrives just in time for summer rotation, offering something both nostalgic and fresh. As with other pairs in the Terror Squad lineage, the details lean personal. “JC” is embroidered on the left heel, a nod to Fat Joe’s longtime friend and late team member.

The Air Force 1’s basketball roots are still there, but over the years, it’s become a streetwear icon. It's been worn everywhere from block parties to runway shows. These new photos show off the pair in full detail, and the materials look premium across the board.

It’s clear that Nike is digging back into its archives and letting legacy voices shape the future.

Read More: Converse SHAI 001 “Trophy Gold” Honors An MVP Moment

Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Red”

The “University Red” colorway features bright red overlays on a white leather base. Matching red laces and Swooshes keep things tight, while the white midsole and red outsole deliver classic AF1 contrast.

Fat Joe’s “TS” logo is stitched on the lateral heel, with “JC” embroidery on the other for a personal touch. Also, perforations land on the toe box, and metallic lace dubraes add a subtle shine.

Further, Nike Air branding hits the tongue in white. Altogether, the shoe blends street nostalgia with updated flair. The materials feel high quality, and the color blocking is clean without doing too much.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Terror Squad will be released on August 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Read More: Air Jordan 17 Low Returns With Assist From Infinite Archives

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
terror-squad-x-nike-air-force-1-low-university-red-sneaker-news Sneakers Fat Joe’s Terror Squad Turns Up The Classic Air Force 1 Low 388
Terror-Squad-Nike-Air-Force-1-Low-University-Red-II4391-100 Sneakers Terror Squad Collaborating On Another Nike Air Force 1 Low 405
MLBPA, LIDS &amp; Topps MLB All-Star Party Sneakers Nike Air Force 1 Low x Terror Squad “White/Porpoise” First Look 12.5K
Terror-Squad-Nike-Air-Force-1-Low-FJ5756-100-4 Sneakers Nike Air Force 1 Low x Terror Squad "Blackout" Officially Revealed 971