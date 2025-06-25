Converse SHAI 001 "Trophy Gold" Honors An MVP Moment

The Converse SHAI 001 “Trophy Gold” made its debut in style, right after the Oklahoma City Thunder clinched the NBA Championship on June 23. Designed exclusively for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, this metallic gold player exclusive celebrates both the title and Shai’s Finals MVP award.

It’s a bold, sculptural take on his first signature sneaker, and while this edition won’t release to the public, it sets the tone for what’s ahead. The shimmering finish is all about legacy. It highlights just how far the brand has come in its return to performance basketball.

Converse has been steadily building momentum in the hoops world, and Shai has been the face of that resurgence. The SHAI 001, revealed earlier this year, marked Converse’s first new signature model in decades.

That alone was a big deal. But now, with SGA hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy in a one-of-one gold version, it’s more than a milestone, it’s a statement. From the up-close shots provided, you can see the smooth, molded lines and the fully tonal execution.

The sneaker sits next to the Finals MVP trophy like it belongs there, and honestly, it kind of does. Expect the general release versions to hit shelves this fall for $130.

Converse SHAI 001 “Trophy Gold”

The Converse SHAI 001 “Trophy Gold” is a luxe one-off edition made for Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Wrapped in a gleaming gold finish from toe to heel, the low-cut silhouette features sculpted synthetic paneling and a sleek zippered closure.

The upper hugs the foot with fluid design lines, while the minimal branding adds to the futuristic vibe. A tonal gold sole completes the look.

Built for performance but designed with flair, this pair embodies the moment it represents. Though it won’t release to the public, it highlights the SHAI 001’s bold design language ahead of its retail debut later this year.