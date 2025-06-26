Air Jordan 40 “The Classic” Is Officially Unveiled

Jordan Brand is celebrating 40 years of signature sneakers with the reveal of the Air Jordan 40 “The Classic.” Set to release this July, this debut colorway leads the charge for Michael Jordan’s 40th signature model.

It’s a major moment, not just for the number, but for what’s under the hood. The Jordan 40 is the first sneaker from Nike to feature both full-length ZoomX and a Zoom Strobel unit, combining two of the brand’s most responsive foams into one seriously smooth ride.

Visually, “The Classic” keeps things clean. The black, white, and grey palette pairs premium eco-leather with soft suede for a sleek, understated finish. But the details run deep.

The tongue shape takes cues from the Jordan 5. Reflective touches nod to the Jordan 13. And the stitched lines along the upper call back to the Jordan 14. Even the new 40-degree herringbone traction pattern is a tribute, subtle but smart.

The photos highlight how the shoe blends heritage and innovation without overcomplicating it. The speckled heel, angular midsole, and new “40” logo pull it all together. This isn’t just a new silhouette, it’s the start of a new chapter for Jordan Brand.

Air Jordan 40 “The Classic”

Image via Nike

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 40 "White Black” will be released on July 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

Image via Nike