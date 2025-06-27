"Blue Suede" Makes Air Jordan 40 Hit Different

The Air Jordan 40 “Blue Suede” is the next evolution in Jordan Brand’s latest performance model. Following its debut in “The Classic,” this version swaps out neutral tones for something far more vivid.

The upper is wrapped in a smooth Light Armory Blue suede, contrasted with black nubuck and Anthracite accents that add depth and edge. A shimmering tongue catches the light, balancing performance function with eye-catching style.

This is Michael Jordan’s 40th signature sneaker, a major milestone for the brand. And with it comes a new level of tech. Also, the Air Jordan 40 is the first Nike sneaker to combine full-length ZoomX foam with a full-length Zoom Strobel unit, creating one of the most responsive rides the Jumpman line has ever delivered.

Whether you’re hooping or just stepping out, it’s built to perform and built to last. The photos show off every angle of the “Blue Suede” build. From the clean lines and icy outsole to the subtle hits of branding and shine, it’s a modern take that still nods to Jordan heritage.

The silhouette stays sleek, but the materials do all the talking.

The Air Jordan 40 “Blue Suede” features a Light Armory Blue suede upper, giving the shoe a textured, premium feel. Black nubuck panels frame the eyestay and heel, while Anthracite accents add subtle contrast.

Also, a shimmering silver tongue brings a pop of light to the muted tones. The midsole houses full-length ZoomX and Zoom Strobel for high-performance comfort.

A translucent icy outsole finishes the look. Further, minimal branding keeps the focus on the shape and materials. Small perforations at the heel and hidden iridescent details on the medial side complete this bold and modern Jordan 40 colorway.