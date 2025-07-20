Air Jordan 40 Dropping In New “Blue Suede” Colorway

The Air Jordan 40 “Blue Suede” blends modern performance with a clean, tonal design that feels both sharp and understated. Jordan Brand is pushing its newest signature model forward with a colorway that’s easy on the eyes and packed with tech under the hood.

The Jordan 40 continues the legacy of the most iconic signature line in sneakers. After decades of innovation, each new installment aims to balance heritage with performance.

From the I to the 40, the line has evolved with the game. Now, the Blue Suede edition gives us something fresh. It keeps things minimal but refined which is ideal for fans who want something subtle that still turns heads.

ZoomX foam returns for serious responsiveness, and the shape keeps that streamlined, low-profile energy. The photos show off a premium mix of soft suede and sleek black overlays.

Icy blue soles, embroidered Jumpman logos, and a futuristic heel counter tie everything together. It's a look that feels built for the next era of Jordan performance.

Air Jordan 40 “Blue Suede”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 40 features a tonal blue suede upper paired with black accents on the collar, tongue, and heel. The forefoot panel flows cleanly into the midfoot for a seamless look.

ZoomX cushioning returns for an ultra-responsive ride, while icy translucent outsoles give it a modern touch. The black triangular heel clip adds stability and style, housing Nike and Jordan branding.

Up top, the tongue showcases an embroidered Jumpman in powder blue. Inside, the liner keeps things soft and supportive. The overall design feels futuristic, but still nods to Jordan's timeless aesthetic.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 40 "Blue Suede” will be released on August 20th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

Image via Nike