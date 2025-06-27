A Closer Look At The New Air Jordan 40 “Dusty Rose”

The Air Jordan 40 Dusty Rose puts a stylish spin on Jordan Brand’s latest performance silhouette. Dressed in a soft Light Arctic Pink with hits of Anthracite and Black, this colorway leans into lifestyle appeal without compromising performance.

Slated for a September, it arrives with signature tech upgrades like full-length ZoomX foam and a Zoom Strobel unit. While the Jordan 40 continues to push boundaries with modern tech, its design still pays homage to the line’s past.

The smooth curves and layered panels nod to classics like the Air Jordan 15 and 22, fusing retro cues with a futuristic aesthetic. It’s this balancing act between evolution and legacy that keeps the numbered line relevant four decades in.

In the photos, the "Dusty Rose" colorway really stands out. The patent leather pops under light, while the pebbled overlays give it depth. The sculpted sole and reflective laces round things out with performance-focused intent.

Even if you’re not hitting the court, this pair looks built to turn heads. Jordan Brand continues to show that the numbered line isn’t just surviving, it’s thriving.

The Air Jordan 40 "Dusty Rose" features a glossy Light Arctic Pink upper with pebbled leather accents for contrast. Reflective laces add flair across a mesh tongue that sports a black Jumpman logo.

The heel is sculpted with Nike and Jordan branding above a partially translucent outsole. A full-length ZoomX foam midsole pairs with a Zoom Strobel unit for comfort and bounce. Black traction zones underfoot add grip, while tonal stitching keeps the look clean and minimal.