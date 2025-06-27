A Closer Look At The New Air Jordan 40 “Dusty Rose”

BY Ben Atkinson 66 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-40-dusty-rose-sneaker-news
Image via Nice Kicks
The Air Jordan 40 "Dusty Rose" mixes performance and heritage in a bold new look that pushes the legacy forward.

The Air Jordan 40 Dusty Rose puts a stylish spin on Jordan Brand’s latest performance silhouette. Dressed in a soft Light Arctic Pink with hits of Anthracite and Black, this colorway leans into lifestyle appeal without compromising performance.

Slated for a September, it arrives with signature tech upgrades like full-length ZoomX foam and a Zoom Strobel unit. While the Jordan 40 continues to push boundaries with modern tech, its design still pays homage to the line’s past.

The smooth curves and layered panels nod to classics like the Air Jordan 15 and 22, fusing retro cues with a futuristic aesthetic. It’s this balancing act between evolution and legacy that keeps the numbered line relevant four decades in.

In the photos, the "Dusty Rose" colorway really stands out. The patent leather pops under light, while the pebbled overlays give it depth. The sculpted sole and reflective laces round things out with performance-focused intent.

Even if you’re not hitting the court, this pair looks built to turn heads. Jordan Brand continues to show that the numbered line isn’t just surviving, it’s thriving.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown” Is Perfect For Fall

Air Jordan 40 “Dusty Rose” Release Date

The Air Jordan 40 "Dusty Rose" features a glossy Light Arctic Pink upper with pebbled leather accents for contrast. Reflective laces add flair across a mesh tongue that sports a black Jumpman logo.

The heel is sculpted with Nike and Jordan branding above a partially translucent outsole. A full-length ZoomX foam midsole pairs with a Zoom Strobel unit for comfort and bounce. Black traction zones underfoot add grip, while tonal stitching keeps the look clean and minimal.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 40 "Dusty Rose” will be released on September 20th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

Read More: “Blue Suede” Makes Air Jordan 40 Hit Different

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-40-blue-suede-sneaker-news Sneakers "Blue Suede" Makes Air Jordan 40 Hit Different 105
air-jordan-40-the-classic-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 40 “The Classic” Is Officially Unveiled 148
air-jordan-40-sneaker-news Sneakers Leaked Images Surface Of The Air Jordan 40 1.6K
jordan-spizike-low-cobalt-bliss-sneaker-news Sneakers The Jordan Spizike Low “Cobalt Bliss” Is A Clean Drop For GS Sizes 314