Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown” Is Perfect For Fall

BY Ben Atkinson 17 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-1-high-og-baroque-brown-sneaker-news
Image via Kicks Finder
The Air Jordan 1 High OG Baroque Brown gives the classic silhouette a rich fall-ready look in this women’s exclusive release.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown” is stepping in just in time for the colder months. This upcoming women’s exclusive wraps the iconic silhouette in rich Baroque Brown and Sail, accented with subtle touches of Light Madder Root.

The result is a clean, seasonal look that blends retro DNA with a modern twist. Premium leather construction gives it a luxe feel, while the earthy palette makes it easy to dress up or down, perfect for fall fits that do a little more.

The Air Jordan 1 has been a staple since 1985, loved for its high-cut shape, bold branding, and versatility. It’s no surprise Jordan Brand continues to refresh it with fresh colorways and women-first styling. While this pair keeps things subtle, it doesn’t shy away from making a statement through quality and tone.

It feels both timeless and current. The photos show off the balance of tones with deep brown overlays, creamy white panels, and soft pink branding details on the tongue.

The off-white midsole and dark outsole ground the look. Whether paired with skirts or sweats, the “Baroque Brown” colorway gives the Jordan 1 a warm, refined edge.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 Gets A Ma Maniere Treatment In "Violet Ore"

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown” Release Date

The women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown” features smooth brown leather overlays with Sail leather underlays for contrast. A subtle Light Madder Root hue hits the Nike Air tongue branding and outsole trim.

Also, the collar and tongue showcase a lightly padded build, staying true to the OG shape. An aged Sail midsole adds a vintage vibe, while a brown rubber outsole finishes the look.

Crisp white laces tie everything together. Crafted with premium materials and fall-friendly tones, this Jordan 1 feels both fresh and classic.

Sneaker News reports that the women's Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown" will be released on September 9th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released.

Read More: “Blue Suede” Makes Air Jordan 40 Hit Different

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG “Light Madder Root” Coming Soon: First Look 829
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG To Receive "Baroque Brown" Look In 2025 785
Air-Jordan-1-High-OG-Fir-Pro-Green-FD2596-101 Sneakers The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Fir" Brings A Fresh Green Look 583
air-jordan-1-high-og-sail-university-red-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Sail/University Red” Brings Vintage Vibes 392