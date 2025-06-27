Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown” Is Perfect For Fall

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown” is stepping in just in time for the colder months. This upcoming women’s exclusive wraps the iconic silhouette in rich Baroque Brown and Sail, accented with subtle touches of Light Madder Root.

The result is a clean, seasonal look that blends retro DNA with a modern twist. Premium leather construction gives it a luxe feel, while the earthy palette makes it easy to dress up or down, perfect for fall fits that do a little more.

The Air Jordan 1 has been a staple since 1985, loved for its high-cut shape, bold branding, and versatility. It’s no surprise Jordan Brand continues to refresh it with fresh colorways and women-first styling. While this pair keeps things subtle, it doesn’t shy away from making a statement through quality and tone.

It feels both timeless and current. The photos show off the balance of tones with deep brown overlays, creamy white panels, and soft pink branding details on the tongue.

The off-white midsole and dark outsole ground the look. Whether paired with skirts or sweats, the “Baroque Brown” colorway gives the Jordan 1 a warm, refined edge.

The women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown” features smooth brown leather overlays with Sail leather underlays for contrast. A subtle Light Madder Root hue hits the Nike Air tongue branding and outsole trim.

Also, the collar and tongue showcase a lightly padded build, staying true to the OG shape. An aged Sail midsole adds a vintage vibe, while a brown rubber outsole finishes the look.

Crisp white laces tie everything together. Crafted with premium materials and fall-friendly tones, this Jordan 1 feels both fresh and classic.