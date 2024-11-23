Air Jordan 1 High OG To Receive "Baroque Brown" Look In 2025

Perfect for those seeking a balance of luxury and everyday wear.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is arriving in a new "Baroque Brown" colorway next year. This women's exclusive combines classic design with earthy tones, offering a fresh take on the iconic silhouette. The sneaker features a premium white leather base, giving it a clean and timeless look. Rich brown overlays add depth and contrast, elevating the overall aesthetic. The brown tone extends to the Swoosh and collar, seamlessly blending with the white underlays. Crisp white laces and midsoles enhance the sleek appearance, while the brown rubber outsole ties the look together.

The signature Air Jordan Wings logo appears in white on the collar, emphasizing its heritage. Subtle details like perforations on the toe box ensure both breathability and style. The "Baroque Brown" colorway balances versatility with elegance, making it ideal for casual or elevated outfits. As part of Jordan Brand’s continued focus on women’s exclusives, this pair offers a fresh perspective on a beloved classic. With its refined palette and premium craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown” is poised to turn heads. Fans can look forward to adding this sophisticated release to their collections in 2025.

"Baroque Brown" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Mockup via Sneaker Files

The sneakers include a baroque brown rubber outsole paired with a crisp sail midsole. Also, the uppers are constructed from a white foundation with baroque brown leather overlays. Additionally, a baroque brown Nike Swoosh and a white Wings emblem decorate the sides. Further, white laces finish off the design. Lastly, baroque brown branding appears on the tongues.