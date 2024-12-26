Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Rookie Of The Year" To Drop Next Spring

Image via @justfeats
A release date has been set for this highly anticipated drop.

New photos of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Rookie of the Year" have surfaced, and a release date has been set for April 2025. This low-top version takes inspiration from the iconic high-top model, featuring a crisp white base paired with harvest brown and black overlays. The "Rookie of the Year" colorway delivers a timeless and versatile design that fits effortlessly into any sneaker rotation. With premium materials and fine attention to detail, this release combines style, durability, and a nod to Michael Jordan's first major accolade.

The classic silhouette, paired with this thoughtfully crafted color palette, highlights the care put into this design. Sneaker enthusiasts are already buzzing, eager to secure a pair when they drop. The "Rookie of the Year" colorway not only celebrates an iconic moment in Jordan’s career but also cements its place as a standout in the Air Jordan 1 lineup. With the release date now confirmed and official photos unveiled, the excitement for this drop is at an all-time high. It’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated launches of the spring season.

"Rookie Of The Year" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers come with a black rubber outsole paired with a sleek white midsole. Further, the uppers are made from a crisp white leather base, accented by harvest brown leather overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh and matching black laces add contrast and sophistication. The heels feature a black Air Jordan Wings logo, while a Jumpman symbol appears on the midsole. Lastly, the tongue is finished with bold red Nike branding for a striking touch.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rookie of the Year” is going to drop on April 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Furthermore, the buzz around this release is already gaining momentum. Fans are eager to see how this low-top version stacks up against its high-top counterpart. With its timeless design and premium materials, this sneaker is poised to be a favorite.

