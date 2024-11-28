First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rookie Of The Year”

Anticipation is starting to build for this drop.

First in-person photos of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Rookie of the Year" have surfaced, building excitement for its release next spring. This low-top version mirrors the iconic high-top, featuring a crisp white base with harvest brown and black overlays. The "Rookie of the Year" colorway delivers a clean, timeless look that works for any occasion. With its premium materials and thoughtful craftsmanship, this Air Jordan 1 Low OG balances durability and style. Every detail in this iteration pays homage to the legacy of basketball and Jordan's monumental achievements.

The classic silhouette, paired with its carefully curated color palette, highlights the quality and attention to detail in this release. Sneaker enthusiasts are already buzzing about the chance to secure a pair of this sought-after colorway. The "Rookie of the Year" design not only honors an iconic moment in basketball history but also cements its place as a must-have addition to any collection. With the first photos now available, anticipation for this drop continues to grow, making it one of the most exciting releases of the coming season.

"Rookie Of The Year" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via FlightAcademy_K

The sneakers include a black rubber outsole paired with a crisp white midsole. Additionally, the uppers are built with a white leather foundation, accented by harvest brown leather overlays. A black Nike Swoosh and matching black laces enhance the overall look. The heels display a black Air Jordan Wings emblem alongside a Jumpman logo on the midsole. Lastly, the tongue showcases the Nike branding in bold red.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rookie of the Year” is going to drop sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Additionally, the first in-person photos highlight its premium craftsmanship and timeless design. As anticipation builds, this pair is shaping up to be one of the standout drops of the year.