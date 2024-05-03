Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rookie of the Year” Gets A First Look

Get ready for the Air Jordan 1 Low OG's anticipated release of its "Rookie of the Year" colorway next spring. This iteration mirrors its high-top counterpart, showcasing a white base with harvest brown and black overlays. The "Rookie of the Year" color scheme offers a classic and timeless aesthetic, suitable for any occasion. With its clean design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG embodies versatility and style. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this iteration promises both authenticity and durability.

From the iconic silhouette to the carefully chosen color palette, every aspect of this sneaker exudes quality craftsmanship. Sneakerheads worldwide eagerly anticipate the release of the "Rookie of the Year" colorway, eager to add this coveted pair to their collection. Stay tuned for the official release date and elevate your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 1 Low OG in this iconic colorway. As the release draws nearer, anticipation continues to build among sneaker enthusiasts who recognize the significance of this classic silhouette and its homage to basketball history.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 NET “Black” Releasing Next Spring

"Rookie of the Year" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Also, white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with harvest leather overlays. A black Nike Swoosh and black laces complement the design. The heels feature a black Air Jordan Wings logo and a Jumpman logo on the midsole. Finally, the tongue features the Nike logo in red.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rookie of the Year” is going to drop on October 1st. Also, the retail price will be $135 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Sail/Metallic Gold” Drop Details

[Via]