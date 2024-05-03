Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Sail/Metallic Gold” Drop Details

Prepare for the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make in its striking "Sail/Metallic Gold" colorway. This iteration boasts an all-sail color scheme, accentuated by metallic gold detailing. The "Sail/Metallic Gold" colorway offers a refined and luxurious look, perfect for any occasion. With its clean design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Prepare for the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make in "Sail/Metallic Gold," offering sophistication and elegance with premium materials.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this iteration promises to deliver both style and quality. From the sleek silhouette to the metallic gold accents, every aspect of this sneaker exudes sophistication and elegance. Sneakerheads eagerly await the release of the "Sail/Metallic Gold" colorway, eager to add this coveted pair to their collection. Stay tuned for the official release date and elevate your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make in "Sail/Metallic Gold." Whether you're a seasoned collector or a casual sneaker enthusiast, this timeless silhouette is sure to make a statement in any sneaker rotation.

"Sail/Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and matching light brown midsole. Also, sail leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more sail leather overlays and some interesting stitching. Next, the sneakers feature a gold Nike Swoosh on the side and gold accents on the tongue and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Sail/Metallic Gold” will be released at sme point in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

