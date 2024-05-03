Air Jordan 1 Mid Wings “NYC Subway” Official Photos Revealed

Air-Jordan-1-Mid-Wings-NYC-Subway-FZ1209-001
Image via Nike

A pair inspired by the innerworkings of New York City.

Get ready for the Air Jordan 1 Mid Wings' latest drop: the "NYC Subway" colorway. This iteration boasts a sleek grey base adorned with multi-colored speckles and NYC Subway-inspired details. The "NYC Subway" color scheme pays homage to the iconic transportation system, offering a unique and urban-inspired look. With its striking design and vibrant accents, the Air Jordan 1 Mid Wings continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, this iteration promises to deliver both style and performance.

From the intricate speckle pattern to the subway-inspired details, every aspect of this sneaker reflects the energy and spirit of New York City. Sneakerheads eagerly anticipate the release of the "NYC Subway" colorway, eager to add this distinctive pair to their collection. Stay tuned for the official release date and elevate your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 1 Mid Wings in "NYC Subway." Whether you're a fan of urban culture or simply appreciate quality footwear, this iteration is sure to make a statement in any sneaker rotation.

"NYC Subway" Air Jordan 1 Mid Wings

The shoes feature a grey rubber sole and a white midsole with multi-colored speckles. The uppers are constructed from grey leather, with more grey overlays in different shades. Also, subway-inspired details include "ALWAYS GO FORWARD" on the toebox and "DO NOT LEAN ON DOORS" on the side hangtag. Further, the Wings logo is located above the Swoosh and the heels feature WINGS in a subway-inspired print.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid Wings “NYC Subway” will be released on May 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

