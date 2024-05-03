Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian” Releasing Next Spring

CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The popular colorway is coming to the Low.

Get ready for the Air Jordan 1 Low OG's upcoming "Obsidian" colorway, mirroring its high-top counterpart. This iteration features a sail leather base, complemented by dark obsidian and university blue leather overlays. The "Obsidian" color scheme offers a timeless and versatile look, perfect for any occasion. With its sleek design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low promises to deliver both style and performance.

From the classic color palette to the iconic silhouette, every aspect of this sneaker exudes quality and craftsmanship. Sneakerheads eagerly anticipate the release of the "Obsidian" colorway, eager to add this coveted pair to their collection. Stay tuned for the official release date and elevate your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 1 Low in "Obsidian." Whether you're a seasoned collector or a casual sneaker enthusiast, this timeless silhouette is sure to make a statement in any sneaker rotation.

"Obsidian" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature an obsidian rubber sole with a sail midsole. Sail leather constructs the base of the uppers with obsidian and university blue leather overlays. An obsidian Nike Swoosh completes the colorway on these sneakers. More details include the tongue, which features white Nike branding. Finally, the heels feature an obsidian Wings logo. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean and cohesive colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

