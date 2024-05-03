Nike KD 17 x Bink! Coming Soon: Retailer Photos

Prepare for the Nike KD 17's collaboration with Bink, the renowned American hip-hop producer. This unique partnership brings a fresh perspective to the iconic silhouette. The sneakers boast a sesame base, adorned with striking brown, green, and yellow details. Combining style and performance, the Nike KD 17 delivers comfort and innovation. With its sleek design and premium materials, this collaboration promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection. The sesame colorway, accented by vibrant brown, green, and yellow hues, adds a bold and dynamic touch to the Nike KD 17. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the release of this collaboration.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the collaboration embodies the creativity and innovation of both brands. From the sleek silhouette to the eye-catching color palette, every aspect of this sneaker reflects the unique vision of Bink and the Nike design team. As anticipation builds in the sneaker community, fans eagerly await the official release date of the Nike KD 17 x Bink collaboration. Stay tuned for updates and don't miss your chance to cop this exclusive pair. Whether you're a fan of Bink's music or simply appreciate quality footwear, the Nike KD 17 x Bink collaboration offers a fresh take on a classic silhouette.

Bink! x Nike KD 17

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a semi translucent sesame rubber sole that reveals "MONSTA" on the bottom. Also, a speckled sesame midsole features a thin orange slash. Further, sesame material constructs the uppers, with dark green and university gold detailing. The tongues feature KD's logo and the heels feature Bink's signature and hands logo.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike KD 17 x Bink! is releasing on June 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

