Nike KD 17 “Penny” Receives A First Look

The Nike KD 17 "Penny" pays homage to the iconic Air Penny line, featuring a classic white and blue colorway. Inspired by the legendary Penny Hardaway, these sneakers blend retro aesthetics with modern performance technology. As the latest signature sneaker for Kevin Durant, the KD 17 delivers exceptional comfort, support, and responsiveness on the court. With its innovative design and dynamic cushioning, the Nike KD 17 is built to meet the demands of elite basketball players like Durant.

The "Penny" colorway adds a nostalgic touch to the shoe, celebrating the legacy of one of basketball's most beloved figures. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or hitting the streets, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and elevate your game. Also, stay tuned for the release date of the Nike KD 17 "Penny" colorway, as they are expected to be a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Don't miss your chance to add a piece of basketball history to your collection with these stylish and performance-driven kicks from Nike.

“Penny” Nike KD 17

The sneaker boasts a light blue rubber sole paired with a pristine white midsole. Its uppers have a white base, with blue and black details. A Nike Swoosh on the sides and KD branding on the tongues complete the sneakers. Overall, this sneaker combines retro elements from the Nike Air Penny line, along with performance features from KD’s signature silhouette. Look for this pair to be released later this summer.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 17 “Penny” will be released on May 24th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

