Nike Kobe 8 Protro “University Red” On-Foot Images

Nike's Kobe 8 Protro is making waves with its latest "University Red" colorway. Sporting a striking combination of white and red hues, these sneakers pay homage to Kobe Bryant's legacy with signature branding. The clean white base provides the perfect canvas for the vibrant pops of red, creating a visually captivating aesthetic that's sure to turn heads on and off the court.

With its sleek design and iconic Kobe Bryant branding, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "University Red" offers both style and performance. The bold use of red adds a dynamic flair to the classic silhouette, while the white accents provide a sharp contrast that enhances the overall look. As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release date, anticipation is running high for this standout pair that seamlessly blends heritage with innovation. Whether you're a die-hard Kobe fan or simply appreciate premium footwear, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "University Red" promises to be a must-have addition to any sneaker collection.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” Just Shock Dropped

"University Red" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

The sneakers boast a white rubber sole with a vibrant red midsole. Red mesh forms the uppers, while a white-stitched Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. The Kobe Bryant logo graces the tongues alongside the signature Kobe logo in white. Completing the design, the heels also feature the Kobe logo in crisp white. Overall, this pair is dressed in a clean color combination of red and white which can never go wrong. Look for this pair to drop this fall.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “University Red” will be released on October 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike LeBron 22 “Monopoly” Gets A First Look

[Via]